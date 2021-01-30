Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $747.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $729.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

