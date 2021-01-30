Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

ETR stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

