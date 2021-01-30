Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

