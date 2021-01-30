Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $41,066,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $700,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,691.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,926 shares of company stock worth $21,014,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $243.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

