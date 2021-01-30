SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Elevated expenses will likely hurt the company’s bottom line to an extent. As its business is mainly technology driven, costs related to the same are expected to continue rising, given the enhancement of software and development of new ones. However, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, strong global presence and diverse product offerings are expected to drive growth. Rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) across several financial institutions will likely support profits. Given a solid capital position, it will likely efficiently deploy capital.”

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.90.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.85 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 168,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

