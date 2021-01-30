Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Seiko Epson updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.50 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.