Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $5.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 48,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,540,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $517.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

