Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 390.2% in January

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a growth of 390.2% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIHS stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

