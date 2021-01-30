Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce $15.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $15.53 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $50.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $50.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.84 million, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 644,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,738. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

