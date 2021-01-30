SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Up 156.3% in January

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

SGLFF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGLFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Monday, November 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of SGL Carbon to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

