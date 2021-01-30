Shane E. Cruz Sells 11,829 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

