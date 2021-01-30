Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

SHLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

