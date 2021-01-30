Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.39. Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,279,871 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The firm has a market cap of C$184.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0890323 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.