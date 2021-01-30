SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $633.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $178,462.71 and $633.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,774.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.48 or 0.03974803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00384272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.01184941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00519711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00406039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00247493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022076 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

