Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 in the last 90 days. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shift Technologies stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 645,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.79% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

