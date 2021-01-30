Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 631,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 455,171 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 553.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 349,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 295,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of SHG opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

