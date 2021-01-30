Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Shoprite alerts:

OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $9.49 on Friday. Shoprite has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.