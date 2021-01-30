Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £733.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ideagen plc has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.04%.

In other Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

