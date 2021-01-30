Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Drops By 78.3%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 318,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,371. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

