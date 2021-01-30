Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Decreases By 51.3%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter.

ACP opened at $10.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

