Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Grows By 993.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,818,700 shares, a growth of 993.7% from the December 31st total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,007.8 days.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

