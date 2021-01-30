Short Interest in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Declines By 72.2%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,800 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:ANH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 621,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,259. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 72.98 and a quick ratio of 72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset alerts:

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,183 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,158,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 895,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 683,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.