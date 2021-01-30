Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Declines By 48.6%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $126,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 137,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,009.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 217,701 shares of company stock worth $377,853 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BRN opened at $3.32 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

