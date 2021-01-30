Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 82.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $77,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,036. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

