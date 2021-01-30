Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Expands By 618.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 618.9% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

