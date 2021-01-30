Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 70.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

BZLFY stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $32.99. 24,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,491. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

