Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Increases By 108.3%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the December 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,749.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94.

CDHSF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

