Short Interest in Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Expands By 387.6%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 387.6% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNGO remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

