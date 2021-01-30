Short Interest in Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Declines By 60.9%

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CLIGF remained flat at $$7.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

