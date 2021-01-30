Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Drops By 93.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of CICOY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.71.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.