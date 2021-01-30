Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Decreases By 88.0%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Get Daicel alerts:

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides cellulose acetate for LCD optical films, acetate fiber, plastics, separation membranes, photographic films and X-ray films, LCD polarizing panels protective films, cosmetics, paints, binders for adhesives, and inks; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and microfibrillated fibers for use in foods, medicines, cosmetics, and electronic materials; and cellulose plastics for glass frames, toys, and writing instruments.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.