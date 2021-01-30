Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Expands By 2,029.6%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 2,029.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

