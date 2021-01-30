Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Expands By 336.2%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 336.2% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.44. 78,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

