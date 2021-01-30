Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 782.4%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 782.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

