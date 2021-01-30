Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Drops By 50.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EQFN opened at $11.77 on Friday. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services.

