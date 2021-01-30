Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Expands By 105.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$9.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

