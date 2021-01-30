Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Increases By 282.1%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 282.1% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

FIF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

