Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Rises By 223.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 223.2% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,444. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.