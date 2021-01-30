Short Interest in Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Declines By 92.6%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GRUSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 429,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,970. Grown Rogue International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles.

