Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Increases By 281.3%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GVP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 766,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.65. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

