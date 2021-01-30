Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Rises By 855.6%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of IHICY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 12,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. IHI has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, analysts predict that IHI will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

