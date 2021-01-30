Short Interest in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Declines By 75.6%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 41,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,527. Immuron has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Get Immuron alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Immuron Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.