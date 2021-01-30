Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Decreases By 99.2%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.30.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 269.03%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

