Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 82.0%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VBF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 16,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

