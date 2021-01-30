Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Declines By 52.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter.

