Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Increases By 724.0%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 724.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 127,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 203,845 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

