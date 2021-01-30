Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Increases By 1,211.8%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 1,211.8% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $76.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

