Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Increases By 303.9%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 303.9% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock remained flat at $$13.11 during trading on Friday. 125,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

