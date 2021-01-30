Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declines By 97.0%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

