Short Interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Drops By 95.8%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKAYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

